

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth rose to the highest level in one-and-a-half years in September, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail sales grew 4.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.1 percent rise in August.



The latest increase in sales was the highest since April last year, when sales grew 5.7 percent.



At the same time, the sales volume increased 3.1 percent in September.



Sale of non-food and food stores increased by 4.4 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, in September.



Online sales surged 21.8 percent in September compared to the same month last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX