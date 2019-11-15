

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation slowed in October, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.1 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.2 percent rise in September.



Restaurants and hotels prices rose 3.0 percent annually in October, and those of housing, water and energy, and leisure and culture grew by 2.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in October.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.0 percent in October, after a 1.2 percent increase in the previous month.



The HICP rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX