

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area final inflation and trade figures. Inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 0.7 percent in October.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro declined against the greenback and the pound, it rose against the franc. Against the yen, it was steady.



The euro was worth 119.70 against the yen, 1.0917 against the franc, 0.8554 against the pound and 1.1020 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX