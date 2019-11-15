

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus declined in September on higher imports, data from Eurostat showed Friday.



The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 18.3 billion from EUR 19.7 billion in August.



Compared to previous month, exports increased 0.6 percent, while imports advanced 1.5 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports advanced 5.2 percent annually and imports grew 2.1 percent. The trade surplus totaled EUR 18.7 billion versus EUR 12.6 billion in the same period last year.



In the EU28, exports gained 1 percent and imports climbed 0.5 percent in September. As a result, the trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 5.1 billion compared to a EUR 5.9 billion shortfall in August.



