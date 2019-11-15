

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation eased in October, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent in October, after a 0.8 percent increase in September and August. Inflation was the lowest in four months.



Restaurants and hotels prices grew 3.2 percent in October and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and clothing and footwear rose by 2.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in October, after a 0.8 gain in the prior month.



