The euro climbed to 2-day highs of 119.89 against the yen and 1.0920 against the franc, from its early lows of 119.43 and 1.0885, respectively.



The euro ticked up to 0.8569 against the pound and 1.4618 against the loonie, off its previous lows of 0.8551 and 1.4576, respectively.



Against the greenback and the aussie, the euro firmed to a 3-day high of 1.1034 and more than a 2-week high of 1.6265, from its previous lows of 1.1015 and 1.6214, respectively.



If the euro rises further, it may find resistance around 122.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the franc, 0.88 against the pound, 1.12 against the greenback, 1.49 against the loonie and 1.65 against the aussie.



