Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9H0 ISIN: US8123501061 Ticker-Symbol: SEE 
Stuttgart
15.11.19
13:05 Uhr
0,218 Euro
-0,001
-0,37 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,226
0,230
14:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEARS
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION0,218-0,37 %