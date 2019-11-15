

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $7.79 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $8.86 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sinovac Biotech Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $6.83 million or $0.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to $64.34 million from $53.95 million last year.



Sinovac Biotech Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $6.83 Mln. vs. $10.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $64.34 Mln vs. $53.95 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX