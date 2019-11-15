

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon plans to more than double its corporate workforce in Las Vegas by creating 125 additional jobs in the city.



The e-commerce giant recently opened a new 30,000 square foot office in Town Square in downtown Las Vegas and plans to expand its corporate workforce in the area to support its Human Resources division.



Currently, Amazon's Las Vegas office has more than 100 employees who specialize in managing leave of absence and job accommodation services for the company's U.S. employees.



These human resources specialists are Amazon's first point of contact for employees requesting a job accommodation. They include American Sign Language or ASL interpreters for Amazon employees and candidates applying for jobs at the company.



According to Amazon, it is one of the only tech companies in the U.S. to have full-time ASL interpreters to support deaf or hard of hearing employees.



In April 2018, Amazon said it will open its fourth Nevada facility in North Las Vegas to support customer fulfillment, creating more than 1,000 full-time jobs. The company employs more than 3,000 full-time associates at its three previously existing Nevada facilities in North Las Vegas and Reno.



According to the company, it has now created more than 3,500 full-time jobs and invested more than $2.5 billion in Nevada since 2011, including infrastructure and compensation.



Amazon estimates these direct investments contributed more than $1.5 billion to Nevada's economy from 2011 to 2018 and created an additional 4,000 indirect jobs on top of the company's direct hires.



The company noted that there are also more than 19,500 authors, developers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Nevada, who are reaching new customers on Amazon products and services.



To mark the investment in Nevada, Amazon said it will donate $100,000 to two food bank partners, Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, to help in their fight against childhood hunger.



