

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed business inventories in the U.S. were virtually unchanged in the month of September.



The Commerce Department said business inventories came in unchanged in September after edging down by 0.1 percent in August. Economist had expected inventories to inch up by 0.1 percent.



Business inventories came in unchanged as wholesale inventories fell by 0.4 percent, offsetting increases in retail and manufacturing inventories, which rose by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, the report said business sales dipped by 0.2 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in August.



Retail sales slid by 0.5 percent, manufacturing sales slipped by 0.2 percent and wholesale sales came in unchanged compared to the previous month.



Even with sales falling and inventories flat, the total business inventories/sales ratio came in unchanged from the previous month at 1.40.



