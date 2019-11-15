Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NHKR ISIN: US64110D1046 Ticker-Symbol: NTA 
Tradegate
15.11.19
17:59 Uhr
56,57 Euro
+0,34
+0,60 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NETAPP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETAPP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,76
56,91
18:41
56,75
56,92
18:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NETAPP
NETAPP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETAPP INC56,57+0,60 %