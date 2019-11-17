

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen announced a new analysis from the Repatha or evolocumab cardiovascular outcomes (FOURIER) study that evaluates the effectiveness of Repatha in patients who have suffered a recent myocardial infarction or MI.



The analysis showed that patients who experienced a recent MI (less than one year) were at higher risk of subsequent cardiovascular (CV) events compared to patients who had an MI over a year ago.



In the analysis, the risk reduction for experiencing a heart attack, stroke or CV death, in Repatha-treated patients treated within one year post MI was 25% compared to 15% in those patients with a more distant MI.



Repatha is a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 or PCSK9. Repatha binds to PCSK9 and inhibits circulating PCSK9 from binding to the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptor or LDLR, preventing PCSK9-mediated LDLR degradation and permitting LDLR to recycle back to the liver cell surface.



