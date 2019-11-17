

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd has recalled about 394,025 vehicles in the United States because a brake fluid leak could cause them to catch fire.



'... die temperature variation coupled with poor tension force of the oil seal and high temperature vehicle environment, can adversely affect oil seal hardness. These conditions could cause the oil seal to wear prematurely and eventually lead to leakage of brake fluid. If this occurs, the ABS warning lamp will continuously illuminate on the instrument panel to warn the driver. However, if the warning is ignored and the vehicle continues to be operated in this condition, the brake fluid leak may potentially create an electrical short in the actuator circuit, which in rare instances, may lead to a fire,' Nissan said in a filing dated November 8 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



The recall covers the Nissan Murano SUV from 2015 through 2018, and Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018. The recall ncludes Infiniti QX60 and Nissan Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 through 2019.



Meanwhile, reports said Nissan has recalled more than 450,000 vehicles worldwide due to a brake fluid leak could potentially lead to a fire.



