

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced an order for Two 787-9 Dreamliner Jets from Biman Bangladesh Airlines that is valued at $585 million at list prices.



The purchase - recorded in October as an unidentified order on Boeing's website - complements Biman's fleet of 787-8 jets with the larger and longer-range 787-9 variant, Boeing said.



Boeing also provides services that help Biman operate more efficiently. As part of a multiyear agreement, the airline's pilots this year began using the Jeppesen Flite Deck Pro X electronic flight bag (EFB) platform to access mobile charts and navigational information, increasing their situational awareness on the ground and in the air.



