

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Monday scheduled to release Q3 numbers for housing loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, housing loans were up 2.2 percent on year.



Japan also will see October figures for condominium sales; in September, sales plummeted 30.0 percent on year.



Indonesia will release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were worth $14.26 billion and exports were at $14.10 billion for a trade deficit of $160.5 million.



Singapore will provide October trade data; in September, imports were worth SGD39.48 billion and exports were at SGD43.51 billion for a trade surplus of SGD4.03 billion.



Thailand will release Q3 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year.



Hong Kong sill see October figures for unemployment; in September, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.



