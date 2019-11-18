

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer price inflation eased in October, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in October, after a 1.9 percent increase in September.



Among the main components, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 7.5 percent annually in October and those of mining and quarrying, and water supply rose by 3.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing goods declined by 0.4 percent.



Non-durable consumer goods prices rose 3.7 percent year-on-year.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.3 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX