Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 18.11.2019 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS BT GROUP TO 'UNDERWEIGHT' ('EQUAL WEIGHT') - TARGET 160 (240) P - BERENBERG CUTS CREST NICHOLSON PRICE TARGET TO 300 (340) PENCE - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES ANGLO AMERICAN PRICE TARGET TO 2400 (2300) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES FUTURE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1659 (1562) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS CINEWORLD GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 295 (315) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES HSBC TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 790 (691) PENCE - LIBERUM CUTS FULLER SMITH & TURNER PRICE TARGET TO 915 (1050) PENCE - 'HOLD' - UBS CUTS BURBERRY PRICE TARGET TO 2175 (2220) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS RAISES HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 640 (570) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES QINETIQ PRICE TARGET TO 260 (240) PENCE - 'SELL'



