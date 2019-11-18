

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks are turning in a lackluster performance Monday morning with investors largely staying cautious and refraining from making significant moves amid a lack of triggers.



Activity is mostly stock specific.



The benchmark FTSE 100 is up slightly at 7,303.79. The index edged up 0.14% on Friday.



Among the prominent gainers in the FTSE 100 index, NMC Health is rising 4.7%, Next is moving up 2.3%, St. James Place is advancing 2.2% and Legal & General is up 2%.



Among the losers, Aviva is down by about 3.4%, Experian is lower by 2.1% and Burberry Group is declining 2%. Croda International and Vodafone Group are down 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.



Consort Medical shares are soaring nearly 50% after Swedish pharmaceutical group Recipharm said it has agreed to buy Consort Medical for 505 million pounds.



Two two companies said in separate statements that the board of Consort Medical had unanimously recommended the cash offer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX