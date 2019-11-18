

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) announced it has awarded the contract to build a PEM electrolysis plant to Siemens Gas and Power. The plant is due to commence operation in the fourth quarter of 2020 and cover the company's current demand for hydrogen. The cost of the project amounts to around 50 million euros.



Salzgitter AG Executive Board Chairman Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann said: 'As our SALCOS project has demonstrated, we are technologically in a position to achieve significant reductions in CO2 with the aid of hydrogen. The Salzgitter Wind Hydrogen project is an important building block on the way towards climate-friendly steel production.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX