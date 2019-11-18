

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, announced approval from the Hessian Minstry of Economics and Transport for the airport charges submitted by Fraport for Frankfurt Airport.



Fraport submitted the charge application at the beginning of July. The new charges for the airlines will apply from January 1, 2020.



The new charging system again includes incentives to reduce the noise burden in Frankfurt and the surrounding areas. Airlines using quieter aircraft will receive financial benefits.



The company said airlines that use louder aircraft, that fly in the off peak hours from 5 am to 6 am and from 10 pm to 11 pm, or that land after 11 pm will pay higher fees in the future.



The approval was preceded by a comprehensive administrative procedure lasting several months. More than 100 airlines, their associations, the noise abatement commission and the noise abatement officer were involved.



