

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on Monday as investors look for further news on a potential U.S.-China trade deal after reports said the two sides had 'constructive discussions' over the weekend in a high-level telephone call.



With no big earnings news or economic data due for the day, most of the other markets in Europe are subdued amid stock specific activity.



The pan European Stoxx 600 is up by about 0.1%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is advancing 0.11%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 are up 0.2% and 0.21%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI is up by about 0.5%.



Meanwhile, according to reports, the British political leaders are gearing up to present their election manifestos to business leaders at during the Confederation of British Industry conference.



Shares of Bolsas Y Mercado Espanoles gained almost 40% after Swiss Stock Exchange SIX Group said it is willing to offer 34 euros per share to acuire the Madrid bourse in an all-cash deal.



Consort Medical shares soared nearly 50% after Swedish pharmaceutical group Recipharm said it has agreed to buy Consort Medical for 505 million pounds.



Two two companies said in separate statements that the board of Consort Medical had unanimously recommended the cash offer.



Shares of Qiagen rallied more than 12% after the company said it is exploring a sale following indications of interest.



In economic news, UK November household finance index came in at 44.4, unchanged from October.



Meanwhile, Rightmove House Prices were down 1.3% in November, compared to a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX