

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Sony Pictures Entertainment has acquired AT&T's (T) minority stake in Game Show Network, a multimedia entertainment company offering original and classic game programming through the U.S.-based cable network. AT&T received approximately $500 million, including proceeds for its equity stake valued at $380 million and dividends of approximately $130 million.



Prior to the deal, Sony Pictures Entertainment owned a 58 percent stake in Game Show Network, and AT&T owned 42%.



The Game Show Network channel will continue to be carried on DIRECTV.



