

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace, defence and energy company Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Tuesday announced that it has secured a six year requirements contract with the Defense Logistics Agency or DLA, Philadelphia.



The deal is for the supply of fuel bladders to the F/A-18 Super Hornet, V-22 Osprey and the CH/MH-53 Super Stallion.



The company said the contract extension has a potential lifetime value of $130 million and deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2020.



Meggitt noted that its fuel bladders use innovative polyurethane technology to provide a long-life, lightweight solution that is highly flexible, durable and maintenance-free.



