

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L) reported that its organic constant currency revenue growth was 5 percent, and organic constant currency adjusted profit before tax growth was 6 percent for the 6 months to 30 September 2019.



For the first-half, statutory profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 105.8 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 22.40 pence compared to 19.67 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased by 14 percent to 128.8 million pounds. The increase in adjusted profit before tax included organic constant currency growth of 6 percent. Adjusted earnings per share increased 15 percent to 27.20 pence.



First-half revenue increased by 12 percent to 653.7 million pounds. The Group recorded revenue growth in all four sectors on an organic constant currency basis.



The Board has declared an increase of 7 percent in the interim dividend to 6.54 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 5 February 2020 to shareholders on the register on 24 December 2019.



