Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMU0 ISIN: GB00BYT1DJ19 Ticker-Symbol: I2X2 
Frankfurt
19.11.19
08:07 Uhr
17,190 Euro
-0,140
-0,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,570
19,220
10:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC17,190-0,81 %