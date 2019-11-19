

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group plc (KLR.L) issued an update on trading for the period ended 31 October 2019. The Group said, as anticipated, trading in North America has seen increased momentum in the fourth quarter. EMEA trading has been mixed.



Keller Group said the Board expects the Group's overall performance for 2019 to be in line with market expectations.



Keller Group stated that the process of appointing a new CEO, led by the Nominations Committee, is ongoing, with an announcement anticipated during the first quarter of 2020.



