

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis Plc (ELM.L) announced the Group's medium term Group performance objectives include: adjusted operating profit margin of 17 percent; operating cash conversion of at least 90 percent per annum; and financial leverage of under 1.5x net debt/EBITDA.



Elementis said it aims to deliver $15 million of savings by 2022. This is comprised of approximately $5 million organisational efficiencies and around $10 million global supply chain savings from network efficiency and optimising third party production.



Paul Waterman, CEO of Elementis Plc said: 'Elementis has made significant progress over the last three years to transform its portfolio and to re-position itself as a premium performance additives company with advantaged positions in growing markets.'



