

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Despite uncertainty about the U.S. and China signing an interim trade deal, German stocks are moving higher Tuesday morning.



The benchmark DAX is up 64.40 points, or 0.5%, at 13,271.41.



On Monday, the index ended down 0.26%.



Shares from automobile, bank and construction sectors are among the prominent gainers. Technology and telecommunications shares are weak.



Deutsche Bank, Continental, MTU Aero Engines and BMW are gaining 1 to 1.2%.



Volkswagen is rising 1.05%. Volkswagen parts supplier Prevent has filed a lawsuit alleging the automaker used anti-competitive tactics to stop larger suppliers from acquiring smaller rivals in the United States.



SAP, Deutsche Post, Henkel, Lufthansa, Munchener and Daimler are moving up 0.5 to 0.9%, while Deutsche Telekom and Infineon Technologies are lower by 0.6% and 0.45%, respectively.



Daimler, Volkswagen, Allianz, Siemens, SAP, RWE and Deutsche TeleKom are among the most actively traded stocks this morning.



