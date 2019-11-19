

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks are gaining in strength after a steady start Tuesday morning, with investors doing some brisk buying at several counters from across various sectors.



Worries about U.S.-China trade dispute appear to have taken a backseat for now, as traders look ahead to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. The Fed is scheduled to release the minutes later this week.



The market has gained this morning thank to some upbeat earnings news.



The benchmark FTSE 100 is up 58.55 points, or 0.8%, at 7,366.25.



On Monday, the FTSE 100 edged up 0.07%.



Halma shares are up more than 12% after the company said its adjusted profit for the first-half rose 14% and earnings per share increased by 15%.



Intertek Group is gaining nearly 5%, Hargreaves Lansdown is up 3.2%, Meggitt is rising 2.6% and Standard Life is advancing 2.5%.



NMC Health, Aviva, Spirax-Sarco Engines, Glencore, Prudential and Imperial Brands are also up sharply.



Shares of budget carrier Easyjet are up 4% after the company's results came in at the upper end of its guidance.



Shares of Homeserve are up more than 6% following the company reporting a 9% increase in basic earnings per share.



According to data released by the European Auto Industry Association (ACEA), passenger car sales across the European Union saw robust growth in October, thanks to strong sales in Germany, France, Italy and Spain.



In the U.K. car sales contracted by 6.7% in the month of October, declining for an eighth straight month.



