

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California state agencies has decided not to buy vehicles from car makers who disagree with its greenhouse gas and zero emission vehicle goals. The state's decision would hurt GM, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and certain other automakers who have backed U.S. President Donald Trump in the ongoing battle over tailpipe emission rules. Meanwhile, Ford Motor, Honda Motor, BMW AG and Volkswagen, who have agreed with the state authorities, would benefit.



In a statement, the California Department of General Services or DGS announced new vehicle purchasing policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the State's vehicle fleet, to minimize the state government's carbon footprint.



The DGS has decided, with immediate effect, to prohibit state agencies from buying any sedans solely powered by an internal combustion engine, with exemptions for certain public safety vehicles.



Further, starting January 1, 2020, the state will buy vehicles only from Original Equipment Manufacturers or OEMs that recognize the California Air Resources Board or CARB's authority to set greenhouse gas and zero emission vehicle standards.



The officials noted that local governmental agencies are able to utilize the state vehicle contracts, so this action will provide the ability for additional low emission vehicles to be purchased throughout California.



The move is part of DGS' various steps to reduce or displace the consumption of petroleum products by the state fleet. The state fleet met and exceeded the 20 percent petroleum reduction goal of Assembly Bill 236 three years earlier than the 2020 requirement.



