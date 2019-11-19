

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - CNOOC Ltd. (CEO, CNU.TO) announced Tuesday that Xu Keqiang, an existing Executive Director and President of the Company, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from November 19, 2019.



Previously, Xu was appointed as an Executive Director and the President of the Company with effect from April 18, 2017. He was also appointed as the General Manager of CNOOC China Limited with effect from May 21, 2018.



From April 2017 to June 2018, Xu served as the Chairman of Nexen Energy ULC, a subsidiary of the Company. In between May 2017 and June 2018, he served as the Chairman of a subsidiary of the Company-CNOOC International Limited.



Xu joined China National Petroleum Corporation in 1996 and served different positions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX