

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders rose for the second straight month in September, figures from Istat showed on Tuesday.



Industrial orders rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in September, following a 0.8 percent increase in August.



Orders from domestic and foreign market rose by 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



On an annual basis, industrial orders increased a calendar adjusted 0.3 percent in September, after a 10.4 percent fall in the preceding month.



Data also showed that the industrial sales rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial sales fell 1.6 percent in September, following a 2.2 percent decrease in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX