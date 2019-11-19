

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.36 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.78 billion or $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $7.71 billion from $7.48 billion last year.



Medtronic plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.78 Bln. vs. $1.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q2): $7.71 Bln vs. $7.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.57 to $5.63



