Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M2J ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 Ticker-Symbol: 2M6 
Tradegate
19.11.19
13:17 Uhr
102,15 Euro
+1,70
+1,69 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,15
102,60
13:25
102,05
102,50
13:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDTRONIC PLC102,15+1,69 %