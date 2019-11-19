

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, retailer Kohl's Corp. (KSS) slashed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019. For the third quarter, the company reported that comparable sales increased 0.4 percent.



For fiscal 2019, the company slashed its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $4.75 to $4.95 from the prior guidance range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share.



The current guidance excludes $0.22 per share related to the extinguishment of debt and impairments, store closing and other costs recognized in the first nine months of 2019.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.19 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Last week, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.67 per share, payable on December 24, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2019.



