Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884195 ISIN: US5002551043 Ticker-Symbol: KHP 
Tradegate
19.11.19
08:00 Uhr
52,86 Euro
+0,15
+0,28 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KOHLS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOHLS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,225
47,505
13:33
47,265
47,545
13:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KOHLS
KOHLS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KOHLS CORPORATION52,86+0,28 %