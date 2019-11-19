

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Briggs & Stratton recalled about 1,160 units of Snapper Rear Engine 33' Riding Mowers for possible injury hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The company said the faulty blade engagement lever can keep the lawnmower blade engaged after the release of the foot activated disengagement pedal, which could cause an injury.



The recall involves Snapper Rear Engine Riding Mowers with rear engines and a 33 inch mower deck, which comes in a combination of red and black colors. 'Briggs & Stratton' and model number 2691526, are printed on a white label the back of the mower as well as SNAPPER on the front of the mower.



The company is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injury so far related to the recalled riding lawnmowers.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled riding mowers and contact Briggs & Stratton for a free inspection and repair.



The riding lawnmowers were made in the U.S. and distributed by Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based Briggs & Stratton. They were sold at authorized Snapper dealers nationwide from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $2,650.



In March 2018, Briggs & Stratton had recalled about 18,300 units of Snapper, Simplicity, and Massey Ferguson riding mowers, including about 300 sold in Canada, over concerns of risk of injury to bystanders. The reverse-mow option switch can malfunction and allow the riding lawn mowers to unintentionally mow when being driven in a reverse direction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX