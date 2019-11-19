

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) company Amazon Web Services, Inc. or AWS and Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) announced Tuesday an expansion of their global strategic partnership.



Amazon Web Services is a global leader in infrastructure cloud computing, while Salesforce is a global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM).



Salesforce is introducing Service Cloud Voice, a new offering that seamlessly integrates Amazon Connect, to provide contact center agents with a complete set of tools in their agent workspace to deliver enhanced customer service support. This makes it easy for organizations to deliver better customer service at a lower cost.



Salesforce already relies on AWS as its primary public cloud provider, and through this partnership, Salesforce has chosen Amazon Connect as its preferred contact center technology.



In addition, Salesforce and AWS are making AWS content available on Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform, to train anyone to become proficient in the cloud.



Finally, Salesforce is exploring ways to make Einstein Voice Skills, a declarative platform tool, compatible with Amazon Alexa, among other voice assistants and devices.



'With the integrated Salesforce Service Cloud and Amazon Connect solution we can handle millions of calls annually, delivering the personalized and frictionless service our customers expect,' said Tracy Kelly, AVP Shared Services Contact Center, John Hancock.



As part of this next phase of their partnership, AWS and Salesforce are addressing the growing technology skills gap by empowering anyone to skill up for the future.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX