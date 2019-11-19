Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854854 ISIN: US8725401090 Ticker-Symbol: TJX 
Tradegate
19.11.19
16:28 Uhr
54,72 Euro
+0,95
+1,77 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TJX COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TJX COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,06
54,29
17:03
54,10
54,28
17:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TJX
TJX COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TJX COMPANIES INC54,72+1,77 %