

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to plummet 15.4 percent on year after dipping 1.5 percent in September. Exports are called lower by an annual 7.5 percent after falling 5.2 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is tipped to show a surplus of 301.0 billion yen following the 123.0 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



Australia will see October results for skilled vacancies and for the leading economic index from Westpac. In September, vacancies fell 0.7 percent on month and the economic index eased 0.08 percent on month.



China will release prime rate numbers for its one-year and five-year loans. The one-year is called steady at 4.2 percent, while the five-year is expected to rise to 4.9 percent from 4.85 percent previously.



Malaysia will provide October numbers for producer prices; in September, inflation was flat on month and up 1.1 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX