

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $13.77 million, or $0.103 per share. This compares with $9.67 million, or $0.072 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $18.60 million or $0.554 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.1% to $68.69 million from $53.63 million last year.



China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $18.60 Mln. vs. $12.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.554 vs. $0.375 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $68.69 Mln vs. $53.63 Mln last year.



