

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America, a unit of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM), announced Wednesday the launch of a new premium, fun-to-drive RAV4 performance model. The vehicle comes with an estimated 302-horsepower, advanced all-wheel drive, sport-tuned suspension and exclusive design features.



It is also the first-ever RAV4 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle or PHEV. The Toyota RAV4 Prime is a 2021 model that will arrive in summer 2020.



The vehicle was launched at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The 2021 RAV4 Prime will be available in SE and XSE grades, both emphasizing athletic on-road performance and premium comfort and style.



The RAV4 Prime has the ability to do 0-60 mph in a projected 5.8 seconds, and can also drive an estimated 39 miles on battery alone on a single charge, which is the highest EV range of any PHEV SUV on the market.



The RAV4 Prime also has a manufacturer-estimated 90 combined MPGe.



