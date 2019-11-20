

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Food Co. has recalled select varieties of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese products, citing potential contamination of red plastic and metal pieces.



The recall involves approximately 9,500 cases of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese in three varieties only. These include Breakstone's 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese, 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheeses well as 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese. All three batches are marked with a use-by date of December 10, 2019.



Kraft Heinz Foods produced the affected products, which were distributed to retailers and distributors in the U.S. and exported to Latin America.



According to the company, the potential presence of foreign material would have been introduced during production. If swallowed, hard or sharp materials could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues.



The recall was initiated after the company was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese. There have been six consumer complaints, but no reports of illness or injury related to the recalled products.



The company advised consumers to return the products to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.



