

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's producer price figures for October. Prices are forecast to drop 0.4 percent on a yearly basis, following a 0.1 percent fall in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro dropped against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1201.15 against the yen, 1.0963 against the franc, 0.8574 against the pound and 1.1071 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX