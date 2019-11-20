

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L, MLB) reported, on a statutory basis, profit before tax of 177 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 28 September 2019 compared to 130 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 33.3 pence compared to 24.4 pence. Adjusted operating profit increased to 317 million pounds from 303 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 37.1 pence compared to 34.0 pence.



Fiscal year total revenue was 2.24 billion pounds, 3.9 percent higher than last year, with growth in like-for-like sales and the benefit of conversions and new site openings. Like-for-like sales were up 3.5 percent, for the period.



In the first seven weeks of the new financial year, like-for-like sales rose by 1.4 percent.



