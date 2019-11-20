

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus plc (GNS.L), an animal genetics company, announced Wednesday the appointment of Alison Henriksen as Chief Financial Officer with effect from January 13, 2020.



Henriksen has over 25 years of international experience in finance. She is currently the Chief Financial Officer of V. Group, a UK-based ship management company.



Previously, she has held the roles of Finance Director, UK & Ireland and Finance Director, Australia at Compass Group plc, and Chief Financial Officer of Specialty Fashion Group Ltd.



Stephen Wilson, Chief Executive, said, 'She brings deep commercial and financial expertise across a wide range of industries, as well as extensive M&A experience. I am confident that Alison will help drive Genus in the next stage of our continued growth, and the implementation of our strategic vision.'



