

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote Plc (BOY.L), a provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, reported Wednesday that its group revenue for the four-month period to October 31 was 244.7 million pounds, up 1 percent on a reported basis, but down 1 percent at constant currency.



Looking ahead, Bodycote said its Board is confident that the Group's full year result will be in line with current market expectations.



In its trading update, Bodycote said its performance in the 4-month period reflected a continuation of the trends of the first half, with civil aerospace revenues growing strongly; and the automotive and general industrial market sectors remaining soft.



Specialist Technologies' revenue grew 6 percent and Emerging Markets' revenue grew 14 percent.



Group revenue for the 10 months to October 31 was flat, with the period result representing a marginally improving trend on the first-half growth rate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX