

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced Wednesday that Emirates has finalized a purchase agreement for 30 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes, valued at $8.8 billion according to list prices.



The agreement was signed at the Dubai Airshow. Emirates had previously signed an initial agreement for the larger 787-10 variant. By selecting the 787-9, Emirates expects to add a medium-sized widebody airplane to complement the airline's larger 777 aircraft



As part of the agreement, Emirates will update a portion of its large order book by exercising substitution rights and converting 30 777 airplanes into 30 787-9s.



With this conversion, Emirates remains the world's biggest 777X customer with 126 airplanes on order and the largest 777 operator with 155 airplanes today.



The companies also announced that Boeing Global Services will leverage its worldwide supply chain to provide timely replacement parts, reducing maintenance times and keeping aircraft in service.



