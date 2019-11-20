Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
München
20.11.19
09:40 Uhr
201,75 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
199,58
203,25
12:17
199,10
203,05
12:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOODYS CORPORATION201,750,00 %