

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - With regard to an article published on Monday, Wirecard (WRCDF.PK) said its Consolidated Financial Statements are in accordance with IFRS and are for Wirecard Group only. Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft audited the Consolidated Financial Statements and Group Management Reports for the financial years 2017 and 2018 with an unqualified auditor's opinion.



The local stand-alone Financial Statements 2017 were audited based on local GAAP (SFRS). Due to the restrictions given by the investigation in Singapore, files were partially not available which led to the fact that the local auditor was unable to conclude a final audit opinion based on local accounting standards, the company said. In the article, it was mistakenly suggested by irregularities, Wirecard stated.



The company said the restrictions given by the investigation in Singapore were not relevant for the audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS.



