

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.05 billion, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $0.63 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $17.39 billion from $17.42 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q3): $17.39 Bln vs. $17.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.63 to $5.70



