

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Canada announced the closure of 34 underperforming stores across the country. The company is also undertaking a process to simplify multiple store banners to drive efficiency and reduce operational complexity.



'Closing underperforming stores is a necessary step in our plan to ensure the long-term stability and growth of our Canadian business. We are taking decisive action to build a healthy business which will provide us with the flexibility to reinvest in our future growth. This includes having a clear strategy for our banners, built on the strength of our Lowe's, RONA and Reno-Depot brands. It also means investing in our omnichannel and supply chain capabilities, our web platforms, and our existing corporate stores and affiliated dealer network,' said Tony Cioffi, Interim President of Lowe's Canada.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX